'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 4: Kamal Haasan Speaks To The Contestants

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with celebrations for Kamal Haasan's birthday. The actor was delighted to receive a warm welcome on his birthday and thanked the makers of the show along with the contestants. Bigg Boss also added that they have a surprise for him and sent him a cake made by the housemates. The actor got quite emotional seeing the effort put in by the contestants. He revealed that he usually does not celebrate his birthday as he lost his father on the same day. However, he thanked the housemates for the amazing gesture and dedicated the day to them.

The housemates prepare a cake for Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil shows the preparations from the day prior when the housemates actually began to prepare the cake for Kamal Haasan. The housemates have minor fights with each other as some of them are seen not helping others and loitering around. However, things eventually settle down between them and the housemates resume preparing the cake. They wish Kamal Haasan through the cameras and express their joy for him.

Kamal Haasan receives wishes

As the episode focuses back on Kamal, he advises the housemates to be a bit patient with one another and avoid an unnecessary quarrel. He then mentions that he wishes to show the trailer for his next film and, with the permission of Bigg Boss, he does so. The director of the film comes up on stage and wishes Kamal Haasan. A few moments later Kamal Haasan receives a video call from Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna. The actor is delighted to see him as he wishes Kamal on his birthday. The two prominent actors have a good chat and later resume their work. However, Kamal receives yet another video call from his family who also wishes him on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan tries to solve things

As the episodes proceed, Kamal Haasan tries to solve the misunderstanding among the housemates. He begins by addressing Bala and Sanam for their quarrel inside the house. He then asks Sanam the reason for provoking Bala to kick her. She apologises for her actions. Bala then asks Kamal Haasan to move on from it as he too forgives her and asks for an apology. Kamal Haasan reminds him of the words he used for her and warns him to avoid using such language. He mentions that there are younger audiences watching the show and thus the language may have a bad influence on them.

