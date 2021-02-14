Kamal Haasan's Last Name Was Derived From THIS Sanskrit Word; Find Out!

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan is known for his wide contribution in the Indian film industry. The actor joined the film industry in the 1970s and so far, he has been a part of more than 200 films. Kamal Haasan began his career as a dancer and soon moved to acting, writing, directing and also producing films. Back when Kamal Haasan was born, he was known as Parthasarthy but his father changed his name to Kamal Haasan, which is a household name today. But do you the meaning of Kamal Haasan's last name?

Kamal Haasan Trivia

As mentioned on IMDb, in Sanskrit, Kamal means a lotus and it was rumoured that his last name originated with a friend of his father Yaakob Hassan, a freedom fighter who was imprisoned along with Haasan's father, by the British Government. However, during an interview, Kamal Haasan said that his last name derives from a Sanskrit word 'Hasya' meaning laughter.

Kamal Haasan was born to a Tamil Iyengar family and his father was a lawyer and freedom fighter while his mother was a housewife. Kamal Haasan has two brothers named Charuhasan and Chandrahasan and a sister named Nalini. His brothers have also acted in films while his sister is a classical dancer. The actor was educated in Madras where he was attracted to films and fine arts, as encouraged by his father. During his early days as a dancer, one of his mother's friends was impressed by his performance and told him about film opportunities which led him to become one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan's movies

Kamal Haasan has been a part of Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi films. Some of his best films include Hey Ram, Aalavandhan, Anbe Sivam, Nayakan and Vishwaroopam. Professionally, Kamal Haasan will be seen in two upcoming Tamil movies. He will be seen in Indian 2 and Vikram. Directed by S.Shankar, the film is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Actors Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be reprising their roles from the first film while actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be introduced as the new cast of the film.

