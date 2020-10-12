Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Wishes Akshara, Suresh Elected As Captain

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 started off on a positive note with the housemates gladly standing in front of the screen as Kamal Haasan hosted the episode. The host began by praising the housemates he had lived with. He, however, brought to notice that the housemates needed to pay extra attention when it came to hygiene. Later on, Kamal Haasan spoke to the rest of the housemates virtually and addressed the issues they had been facing.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlights

Amid several instances that were ongoing, one of the aspects people looked forward to was the appointment of the new captain. Thus, Kamal Haasan stepped forward with a suggestion. He proposed that the housemates get a chance to elect the captain. He also let out a condition stating that the three housemates with the most heartbreak stamps would be the candidates for the election.

He won the support of the housemates who agreed to his idea. Therefore, the elections were in order and Suresh emerged as the crowned captain of the housemates. Therefore, Suresh will now be the Bigg Boss captain of the housemates for this week’s episodes. Suresh won a majority of the house supporters and therefore people were delighted to watch him all smiles as he won the captaincy.

After this sequence, Kamal Haasan turned to the cameras to speak with the viewers and suggested that one should read the book Avamanam by Saadat Hasan Manto. He then went on to praise Nawazuddin Siddique, who starred as Manto, in the film. He also recalled the time when Nawazuddin cried his heart out in a parking lot when his scene from the movie Hey Ram got chopped off. Kamal Haasan revealed that Shruti Haasan found him crying and consoled him. Kamal Haasan then added that he was very happy to see that Nawaz had now become an artist everyone loved.

Kamal Haasan, before parting off from the show, also had a few words to say to his daughter Akshara Haasan. The actor used the platform to wish her on her birthday. He wished her and said that she brought him immense joy.

