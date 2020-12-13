Kamal Haasan's 'Unnaipol Oruvan' And Other South Films Based On The Indian Common Man

Kamal Haasan’s Unnaipol Oruvan, directed by Chakri Toleti revolved around the life of the Indian common man. There are other movies from the South Indian industry that are based on the Indian common man. Read along and take a look at some of these movies.

Movies from South India that revolve around the common man

Unnaipol Aruvan

Unnaipol Aruvan is a 2009 thriller starring Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal in lead roles, it was directed by debutante Chakri Toleti. It was simultaneously made and released in Telugu titled as Eenadu and these were both remakes of Naseeruddin starrer A Wednesday! It revolves around the story of a Police Commissioner who receives an anonymous call that demands him to release militants in an exchange of information about several bombs planted around Chennai. The plot further unfolds the consequences that will take place based on the commissioner’s choice. Both the movies were received positively by audiences and critics.

Prathinidhi

Prathinidhi was a 2014 political thriller produced by J Samba Siva Rao under his banner Sudha cinemas, while it was the directorial debut of Prashanth Mandava. Music of the movie was composed by Sai Karthik and it released in cinemas on June 26, 2013 to positive reviews by critics and audience. It was remade into Hindi and Tamil titled as Pratinidhi - Ek Leader and Ko 2 respectively.

The movies cast featured Nara Rohit as Manchodu Sreenu, Shubra Aiyappa as Sunaina, Sree Vishnu as Srikar, Kota Srinivasa Rao as Chief Minister Sambasiva Rao, Jaya Prakash Reddy as Home Minister, Giribabu as textile minister and father of Srikar, Ranganath as DGP, Ravi Prakash as Assistant Commissioner and Posani Krishna Murali as Commissioner of Police.

Janakan

Janakan is a 2010 crime thriller flick, which was directed by NR Sanjeev and written by SN Swami. M. C. Arun Nair and Sudeep Karat were the producers of the movie under the banner Line of Colours. The music was composed by M.Jayachandran and Rajalakshmy won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer for the song Olichirunne. It released on April 8, 2020, and starred Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi, marking the 200th film of the latter.

