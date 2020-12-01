Kamal Haasan Says MNM can't Be 'alliance Slave' In 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls, Post Rajini Hint

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has cleared the air around the formation of a possible alliance with other parties ahead of 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday, Haasan said his party cannot be a "slave of the alliance" and he would only speak on the matter when the time is right.

Last month, the actor-turned politician kick-started the MNM party’s preparations for the 2021 state Assembly elections. Meeting with the party’s district secretaries in November, Haasan had said that the party would only form “an alliance with the people” in the upcoming polls.

Haasan has positioned MNM against Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin. However, ahead of the 2019 parliamentary polls, Haasan did approach Congress for an alliance, but on the condition that it did not ally with the DMK.

As the Congress is continuing its alliance with the Dravidian major, Haasan appears to have dropped the idea of forming an alliance for the Assembly polls next year.

Former IAS officer joins MNM

In Tuesday's press conference, the Makkal Needhi Maiyam welcomed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santhosh Babu in the party. Babu, who is well known for his work in Chennai, joined MNM in the presence of party founder and chief Kamal Haasan.

Chennai: Former IAS officer Santosh Babu joins Makkal Needhi Maiam, in the presence of party president Kamal Haasan#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/T8aVko4kzh — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Addressing the media after his induction, Santhosh Babu said, Tamil Nadu has not reached its potential, despite having people with efficiency. He called for a transformation in the government with the help of technology.

"Government needs transformation. Technology can change everything. We should compare the potential we have, to what we have achieved," the new MNM leader said.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam's meeting and reluctance to publicly enter into any alliance comes a day after Kamal Haasan's fellow actor-politician Rajinikanth dropped a hint that he would make an announcement about his impending political entry in due course, after a meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) leaders.

