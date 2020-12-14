'Kamuki' Movie Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The Romantic Comedy

Kamuki is one of the most popular romantic comedy movies in the Malayalam film industry. The movie released in 2018 is written and directed by Ninu Sadanandan. It is based on a true story and features some of the talented actors in the Malayalam entertainment industry.

The plot of the movie revolves around star crossed romance between a blind young man, Harikrishnan, and a happy-go-lucky girl, Achamma. Even after two years of its release, a lot of people are still curious about the Kamuki movie cast and Kamuki characters. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Kamuki movie, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kamuki movie cast

Aparna Balamurali as Achamma Varghese

Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali played the role of Achamma Varghese AKA Achu in the cast of Kamuki. She is the favourite daughter of her father. She is known for her work in movies like Soorarai Potttru, Maheshinnte Prathikaaram and 8 Thottakkal among others. Apart from her acting skills Aparna Balamurali is also known for her soulful voice and she is a renowned playback singer too.

Askar Ali as Harikrishnan

The role of Harikrishnan AKA Hari in the Kamuki movie cast is played by Askar Ali. His portrayal of a blind man in the movie earned him praises from the audience and critics alike. He made his debut in the movies with Chembarathipoo. He is popular for his work in movies like Honey Bee 2.5 and Jeem Boom Bhaa among others.

Dain Davis as Jaffer

Dain Davis played the character of Jaffer in the cast of Kamuki. He is the best friend of Hari in the movie. Dain Davis is also known as DD in the entertainment industry. He has worked as an actor in movies like Ottakkoru Kaamukan, Paranormal Evil and has also hosted several reality TV shows.

Kavya Suresh as Jeena

Kavya Suresh plays one of the Kamuki characters of Jeena. She is the friend of Achamma who is pursuing a master’s degree with her. Kavya Suresh has featured in several popular movies like Thenkasikkatu, Ore Mukham. She made her debut with the movie Lasagu Usaga.

Baiju Santhosh as Varghese

Veteran actor Baiju Santhosh played the role of Varghese Master in the Kamuki movie cast. He is the father of Achamma in the movie. He started his acting career in 1982 as a child actor. Since then the actor has appeared in more than 300 films. Most recently he was seen in Lucifer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

