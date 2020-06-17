Kanchan Nayak's Death: Marathi Actors Ashvini Bhave And Subodh Bhave Mourn The Loss

Popular Marathi director of movies Kalat Nakalat, Raju, Majhi Aai and Dankyavar Danka passed away on June 15, 2020, at the age of 65. Director Kanchan Nayak’s death has left the Marathi industry in a state of shock. Actors Ashvini Bhave and Subodh Bhave who had worked with the director, took it to social media, to express their grief over the loss.

Actors Ashvini Bhave and Subodh Bhave share their grief

Actor Ashvini Bhave worked with Kanchan Nayak for the film Kalat Nakalat. She shared a picture of the late director on their Instagram account and wrote a few lines sharing about the loss. She wrote that just when she was trying to make sense of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a young superbly talented actor, she was hit with another shocking news.

She also said that she is deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved director Kanchan Nayak. Ashvini Bhave played the role of Manisha Salkar in the film and shared that the audience loved her character in the film. She further added that she owes the success of Kalat Nakalat to Kanchan Nayak because he allowed her to be herself and showed trust in her.

Another popular actor from the Marathi industry, Subodh Bhave gave his condolences to the late director through an Instagram post. He wrote that Kanchan Nayak, an artist who made a film like Kalat Nakalat was one of the most sensitive men he ever knew. He added that the director would not talk much but sure knew how to express himself through his films. Subodh Bhave further wrote that he was lucky enough to get a chance to be working with the director for the film Majhi Aai and the TV show Bandhan.

The actor further said that the memories he has of working with the late director Kanchan Nayak will always be cherished in his memories, and added that he feels sad that the industry has faced a huge loss today, in terms of art. Director Kanchan Nayak has been working in the industry for nearly four and a half decades. Dankyavar Danka was the last film the late director had worked on.

