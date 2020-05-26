'Kanchana 3' Actor Vedhika Kumar Grooves To ‘Kutti Story’; Shares A Special Message

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, almost all actors are isolating themselves at home. Even while they are indoors, actors have been finding several other ways to entertain their fans. A lot of them have taken to the social media platform, TikTok to make interesting videos. South actor Vedhika Kumar is the latest one to join the list and she also has a special message for her fans.

Vedhika Kumar dances to ‘Kutti Story’ in the latest video

In a recent video on social media, Vedhika Kumar is seen grooving to the tunes of Thalapathy Vijay’s Kutti Story. The actor is seen making several weird faces as she grooved to the tunes of Kutti Story. Vedhika Kumar’s moves have already started winning hearts all over social media.

However, it was the message that she had in store along with the video that stole away all the attention. With millions of people stressed about the ongoing coronavirus situation, Vedhika Kumar asked fans to not fret. She danced to the song and asked her fans to stay happy at all times. Further, she also danced to how life is very short and hence we should “#AlwaysBeHappy”.

Take a look at Vedhika Kumar’s dance to ‘Kutti Story’ here:

Even after three months, Thalapathy Vijay’s song, Kutti Story from his upcoming film, Master is still a hit among fans. The song has especially become uber-popular with fans on TikTok who have been grooving to the number since its release. Kutti Story is the first song from Thalapthy Vijay starrer Master’s soundtrack. The song was released on February 15 this year. Since then, millions of Thalapathy Vijay fans have already viewed the song.

The song, Kutti Story has been sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself for his film, Master. The lyrics of the song have a mix of English and Tamil. In just 10 days of its release, the lyrical version of Kutti Story hit 22 million views on YouTube. Reportedly, Sivaprasad Velayudham’s company RealWorks Studios is the mind behind the lyrical video of Kutti Story. They had completed the project within a minimum of ten days.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most awaited films. The film will have Vijay Sethuapthi in the role of the antagonist. Master will also be the first time that fans will see Vijay and Vijay Sethuapthi together on the big screen. The makers of Master have reportedly resumed the post-production work. They will now have a big release of the film after things get back to normal post lockdown.

