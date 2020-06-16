How Much Is Shruti Haasan Charging For A Small Role In 'Vakeel Saab'? Details Here

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is one of the most anticipated films which was supposed to release in the year 2020. The film reportedly stars actor Shruti Haasan in a small role, for which the actor is charging close to one lakh per hour. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film had to be pushed from its original date in May 2020.

Shruti Haasan’s high demand?

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is a court drama which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people ever since the release of the first poster of the film. Director Venu Sriram is reportedly done with shooting the film except for a few sequences where Pawan Kalyan’s character and his wife share screen space.

According to a report by a leading entertainment daily, a number of actors were considered for the role, including Ileana D’Cruz and Kajal Aggarwal, amongst others. The comeback film of actor Pawan Kalyan is now expected to see actor Shruti Haasan in the shoes of his character’s wife.

A leading daily reported that the actor is demanding a sum of 70 lakhs for being a part of the film Vakeel Saab. She reportedly only has to be on the set of the film for close to ten hours per day, and the shooting schedule is expected to be seven days long. However, the makers of the film have not confirmed that the role will be played by Shruti Haasan.

Vakeel Saal is a Telugu courtroom drama film which is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster, Pink. The story of the Hindi film revolves around three friends who are sexually assaulted by three men who belong to a high-class family. The film questions the norms set by the society on the concept of rape and how it adversely affects the victim.

The film Pink stars actors like Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. Vakeel Saab, on the other hand, will feature actors like Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film Vakeel Saab is expected to hit the theatres after the nationwide lockdown is completely lifted.

Image Courtesy: Shruti Haasan Instagram

