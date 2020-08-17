Selvaraghavan To Make His Acting Debut Alongside Keerthy Suresh In 'Rocky' Director's Next

Kollywood director Selvaraghavan of Pudhu Pettai (2006) and NGK (2019) fame will soon be making his acting debut with Rocky fame Arun Matheshwaran's next. The forthcoming film, titled Saani Kaayidham also stars National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Saani Kaayidham is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

First look poster of Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh from Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham's first look poster was launched on Sunday, August 16, by the producers. Sharing the poster on the banner's official social media handle, the producers wrote: "We are thrilled to bring together the super talented @keerthysureshofficial & legendary @selvaraghavan - The actor, for the first ever time in #SaaniKaayidham." (sic) The first look poster was shared by the cast and crew of the upcomer on their respective social media handles.

First look poster of Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh starrer:

Saani Kaayidham, starring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly a story set in the 1980s. The movie is director Arun Matheshwaran's second directorial. The camera for the Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh starrer will be handled by Yamini Yagnamurthy, and the frames will be edited by Nagooran. The film is currently in pre-production stage.

What's next for Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh?

Selvaraghavan is awaiting the release of his next directorial with SJ Suryah and Regina Cassandra. The movie, titled Nenjam Marappadillai, is a horror film that also features actor Nanditha Swetha in a prominent role. The Selvaraghavan-directorial is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in prominent roles. The film is currently in production stage and expected to hit the silver screen during Pongal 2021. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh also has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. Thereafter, Keerthy Suresh has Venky Atluri's Rang De with Nithiin, Narendra Nath's Miss India, Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.

