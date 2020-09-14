Raghava Lawrence Urges Thalaivar Rajinikanth To Stand As The CM Candidate; See Post

Raghava Lawrence made headlines last week after tweeting that he is sure to join hands with Thalaivar Rajinikanth, and extend support to his political party. However, now in another statement released on Twitter, Raghava wrote that he will join Rajinikanth’s political party only if he stands for the CM candidate. In his statement, the south actor claimed that many of his acquaintance have raised their concerns about him ‘supporting Rajinikanth’ or anyone that the ‘Thalaivar picks’.

Raghava Lawrence's statement

Claiming that he wants to stay away from ‘negative politics’, Raghava said that he wishes Rajinikanth to ‘stand as the CM candidate’. Earlier, the actor did not reveal his reluctance, expressing that he didn’t want to go against the megastar. In his new statement, he declared that he wasn’t able to accept the decision of the Thalaiavar that was made by him in Leela Palace.

After I posted a tweet last week many media friends and others are asking me ‘You mentioned that every party has helped you and you respect everyone and also said that you will support Thalaivar superstar Rajinikanth if he starts a party because you don’t like negative politics where you need to talk bad about others. But the question is “Will you support Thalaivar as CM candidate or also support anyone he picks?”

I request Thalaivar to reconsider his decision.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/3rvAUhJJEs — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda And Rajinikanth Pose During Shooting Of 1991 Film 'Hum'

Requesting him to ‘reconsider his decision’, he claimed that he is only ready to serve Rajinikanth if he stands for the position. He added that he will not serve anyone else except him. Raghava further expressed that he is trying his best to convince the superstar, however, if it comes down to him not being the CM candidate then he will humbly just continue doing his service like he used to.

Today I want to clear this question. To be very honest I want Thalaivar to stand as the CM candidate. When he announced his decision in Leela palace, I tweeted supporting his decisions because I didn’t want to go against him but wholeheartedly I wasn’t able to accept it. I think not only me but all his fans also feel the same. Even when I speak to Thalaivar about this every week, I request him to reconsider his decision. So, only if Thalaivar stands as CM candidate I’m ready to serve for him and not for others. If Thalaivar doesn’t accept this, I will try my level best to convince him but if not I will just continue doing my own service.

ALSO READ| Rajinikanth's Best Kannada Movies That Are Definitely Must-watch For His Fans

Raghava Lawrence requests Rajinikanth

My humble request for Thalaivar to reconsider his decision and stand as the CM candidate in the future if he wants he can pick anyone but this time I wish he stands as the CM candidate and I want all his fans to request him on the same because my heart says this will happen. Neenga vandha nanga varom. Ippo ilana verayeppo. November?

ALSO READ| Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Telugu Movies You Must Watch; See List Here

On the professional front, Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Kanchana 3, he will next feature in Chandramukhi 2. The original version of the film saw Rajnikanth in the lead role. Meanwhile, Thalaivar will next star in Shiva directed Annaatthe.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Will Not Be A Part Of 'Chandramukhi 2', Raghava Lawrence Confirms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.