Kanchana Returns Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Hindi Dub Of 'Shivalinga'

Kachana Returns is the Hindi dub of the 2017 Tamil film Shivalinga. The mystery horror-comedy had filmmaker P. Vasu at its helm and is a sequel of 2016's film of the same name, dubbed in Hindi under the title Kanchana. The cast of Kanchana Returns is headlined by Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh, alongside several actors in supporting roles. Thus, read on to know about this P. Vasu directorial's cast to find out details about all the Kanchana Returns characters.

Kanchana Returns cast (Lead)

Raghava Lawrence as Shivalingeswaran

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence plays the role of Shivalingeswaran in this mystery horror-comedy. Raghava Lawrence as Shivalingeswaran essays the role of a CID officer who gets married to a thrill-seeking girl, Sathya. While solving the case of Raheem's death, his wife gets possessed by Raheem's spirit and seeks justice, following shocking revelations as the film proceeds.

Ritika Singh as Sathya

The polyglot actor Ritika Singh plays the role of Sathya in Kanchana Returns. Ritika as Sathya plays the role of an adventurous girl, who is shown to be Shivalingeswaran's wife in this film. She gets possessed by Raheem's spirit to make Shivalingeswaran dig deeper into his murder case.

Shakthi Vasudevan as Raheem Bhai

The son of director P. Vasu and Kollywood actor, Shakthi Vasudevan plays the role of Raheem Bhai in Kanchana Returns. Shakthi as Raheem gets brutally murdered by a mystery man as he is pushed out of a moving train. Thus, his spirit seeks revenge by possessing CID officer Shivalingeswaran's wife as he is in charge of Raheem's death case.

Zakir Hussain as Pigeon Race Organizer

Celebrated Indian actor Zakir Hussain plays the role of a pigeon race organizer in this film. Zakir is shown to be the main antagonist of this P. Vasu directorial. His character plans Raheem's death as the latter was his nemesis, because of whom, he could never win the pigeon race.

Kanchana Returns cast (Supporting)

Sangeetha plays Raheem's fiancée, Saara Deva

Vadivelu plays Shivalingeswaran and Satya's house' night watchman, Pattukunjam

Radha Ravi plays Sangeetha's father, Krishnamoorthy

Bhanupriya plays Sathya's mother, Sarala

Jayaprakash plays Sathya's father, Viswanathan

