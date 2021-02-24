Red Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2021 Mystery Thriller

Telugu action thriller Red is a Kishore Tirumala starrer. It released in theatres on January 14, 2021 and is a remake of the Tamil movie Thadam. The plot of the movie revolves around a murder investigation that involves a civil engineer and his look-alike as well. The similarities between the two cause a lot of confusion for the authorities and the needle of suspicion keeps switching between them. If one wants to Red movie's cast, read ahead.

Red Telugu movie's cast details

Ram Pothineni as Siddharth and Aditya

Ram Pothineni played the dual character of Siddharth and Aditya. Sidharth is a civil engineer. His look-alike Aditya is a gambling addict and often loses money in the game with his friend Satya. Both are brought in for questioning when murder footage shows their face entering the crime scene. He is one of the most interesting of the Red cast members.

Nivetha Pethuraj as Yamini

Nivetha Pethuraj played the role of Yamini in the film. Yamini is the sub-inspector who is assigned the murder case. She tries to contact the victim's friends and family and also shows them the footage to know if they recognise the suspect. She also warns Satya to not leave the city until the investigation is over.

Amritha Aiyer as Gayathri

Amritha Aiyer played the role of Gayathri. Gayathri is Aditya's girlfriend. He often asks her for money as he keeps losing his own in gambling. OInce he also borrowed money from her to pay off Satya's debts. Even though she knows the truth, Gayathri ends up lending money to Aditya.

Sampath Raj as C. I.

Sampath Raj essayed the role of Chief Inspector in the movie. He and Siddharth are at loggerheads because the latter helped the former's daughter against his wishes. He also appoints Yamini in charge of the case. He is also one of the most interesting of the Red cast members.

Malvika Sharma as Mahima

Malvika Sharma played the character of Mahima in the movie. Her ring goes missing and Siddharth suspects Aditya of stealing it. He also gets Aditya beaten up by the police on the grounds of stealing. Mahima is Siddharth's girlfriend. She is raped by Siddharth and also drugged by him. He also ends up killing her.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

