Radha Krishna Telugu Movie 2021 Cast: Know Actors And Characters They Played In The Film

Radha Krishna is a well-known Telugu movie that was released this year on February 5 and within no time, it began winning the hearts of the fans. Radha Krishna's cast was full of talented actors, and it also introduced a newcomer actor, Anuraag Rajput as the lead actor of the film. The Other cast members included actors like Musskan Sethi, Lakshmi Parvathi, Sampoornesh Babu, Krishna Bhagvaan, and others. Read further ahead to know more about Radha Krishna 2021's cast.

Radha Krishna Telugu movie 2021 cast

Anuraag Rajput

Actor Anuraag Rajput made his debut in the movie, Radha Krishna and also received positive reviews from the audiences. The actor essayed the lead role of Krishna in the film and was paired opposite another budding actor, Musskan Sethi.

Musskan Sethi

Actor Musskan Sethi played the role of Radha in the film featuring opposite newcomer, Anuraag Rajput. The actor made her debut in the movie, Paisa Vasool but it was not received well by the audiences. She further became a part of a Telugu murder mystery, Raagala 24 Gantallo which received mixed reviews from the viewers. She was later seen in movies and shows such as High-End Yaariyan, Sayonee, Masaba Masaba, and Love Sleep Repeat.

Krishna Bhagavaan

Krishna Bhagavaan is another vital part of Radha Krishna Telugu movie’s cast and essayed the role of Kamineni in the film. Apart from this movie, the actor has appeared in numerous Telugu films in his entire career so far. Some of his movies include Andaru Dongale Dorikithe, Mr & Mrs Sailaja Krishnamurthy, Konchem Touchlo Vunte Cheputanu, Yamagola Malli Modalayindi, Bommana Brothers Chandana Sisters, Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, Mama Manchu Alludu Kanchu, Naanna Nenu Naa Boyfriends, Fashion Designer s/o Ladies Tailor, and many others.

Lakshmi Parvathi

Another talented actor from Radha Krishna movie’s cast included Lakshmi Parvathi who essayed the role of Bharathamma. Lakshmi Parvathi is the wife of a widely-known actor, N. T. Rama Rao who has been in a variety of movies in his career.

Also Read 'Mumbai Saga' Cast: Know About Lead Actors Of Upcoming Action Drama

Also Read Nave Lakshya Serial Cast list And What Characters They Play In The Series

Sampoornesh Babu

Actor Sampoornesh Babu has played significant roles in movies like Bandipotu, Kobbari Matta, Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi, Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru, Where Is Vidya Balan, Singam 123, Mahatma, and many more.

Also Read 'Malaal' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In This Romantic-drama

Also Read Red Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2021 Mystery Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.