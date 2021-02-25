'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Rom-com

The Bollywood rom-com Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye had released back in 2000 and was helmed by K. Muralimohana Rao. The film was a remake of filmmaker Frank Coraci's American rom-com The Wedding Singer, that had released in 1998 and was a blockbuster hit. The cast of Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was headlined by Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Inder Kumar Sarraf and Raveena Tandon alongside Jackie Shroff, Mohnish Behl, Kashmera Shah and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles. Thus, read on to know about Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye cast in detail to find out everything about all the Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye characters.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye Cast (Lead)

Salman Khan as Prem Kapoor

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan played the role of Prem Kapoor in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Salman as Prem essayed the role of a wedding singer who is shown to be madly in love with Nisha. However, on their wedding day, Nisha leaves him to wed an NRI in the US. Later, Prem crosses paths with Priya and soon after love blooms between the two, Nisha decides to come back to Prem's life.

Rani Mukerji as Priya Sharma

Rani Mukerji played the role of Priya Sharma in this romantic comedy film. Rani as Priya essayed the role of an aspiring videographer, who moves into Prem's neighbourhood to chase her dreams and the duo fall in love. However, when Nisha returns to Prem's life, Priya decides to get married to the same NRI guy Nisha had earlier planned to marry but couldn't, i.e. Rahul.

Raveena Tandon as Nisha

Raveen Tandon played the role of Nisha in this K. Muralimohana Rao directorial. Raveena as Nisha essayed the role of Prem's lover, who decides to not show up on their wedding day and elopes to wed a wealthy NRI based in the US, Rahul. However, she later realises her love for Prem decides to get back with him, only to find out that he is in love with Priya.

Inder Kumar as Rahul Puglia

Actor Inder Kumar played the role of Rahul Puglia in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Inder as Rahul essayed the role of a wealthy NRI based in the US, who was supposed to marry Nisha first. However, after Nisha decides to return to Prem, Rahul's wedding is coincidently fixed with Priya.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye Cast (Supporting)

Jackie Shroff played Prem's friend, Tiger

Mohnish Behl played Prem's brother-in-law, Vinod

Kashmira Shah played Prem's sister, Neelu Kapoor

Pooja Batra played Mona

Shakti Kapoor played Panditji

