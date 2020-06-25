Kannada Actor Darshan’s Wife Vijaylakshmi Says "I’m Perfectly Fine" On COVID-19 Rumours

Kannada actor Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi was rumoured to have tested positive for Coronavirus and hence, several fans were concerned for her well-being. However, Vijaylakshmi has now addressed the rumours and dismissed the rumours as false. She took to her Twitter handle to address the rumours about her testing positive for Coronavirus.

Kannada actor Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi shuts Coronavirus rumours

Vijaylakshmi made a tweet earlier and said that she is perfectly fine. Further on, she addressed the rumours and said that she is tweeting to let her fans know the truth. She then asked her followers to stay safe during these hard times. Fans were delighted to find out about this news and were relieved that she is safe. They even commented "stay home stay safe" as a way of showing their support to the on-going pandemic battle.

If you’ve heard any rumours that I’ve been tested covid positive .

This is to let you’ll know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times😊 — Vijayalakshmi (@vijayaananth2) June 24, 2020

Vijaylakshmi is currently at home and is taking good care of herself amid the lockdown, according to a news portal. Kannada actor Darshan married Vijaylakshmi in 2003 and since then the couple has been together. However, in 2011 the couple faced some setbacks which caused major problems in their marriage, according to a news portal. Vijaylakshmi had then filed a police complaint about domestic violence against Darshan. Soon Darshan was reportedly arrested and placed under trial and sent to prison for 14 days.

Darshan had issued a public apology soon enough and had regretted the incident. According to a news portal, the actor had said that he will be cautious and avoid repeating his actions in future. He had also promised to sort things out in his life and thus, live together once again. Vijaylakshmi too had agreed to this request and decide to look past the incident and begin a new start. However, in 2016 the couple once again made headlines when things got ugly between them. Reportedly Vijaylakshmi once again issued several allegations against Darshan. Since then the couple has been living separately. The couple even had a son named Vineesh, who is seen with his mother in some of the recent posts by her on social media.

