'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Director Desingh Gears Up To Marry Actor Niranjani

Director Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame is all set to tie the knot with actor Niranjani Agathiyan. On January 26, filmmaker Thiru, who is the husband of Karthika, Niranjani's sister, shared the wedding invitation of Desingh and Niranjani on the internet. However, the invitation card in the announcement post does not reveal the marriage date or the venue. Details about their wedding are awaited. Scroll down to take a look at their wedding invitation card.

Desingh Periyasamy's wedding card

As soon as the news of their wedding was broke on the micro-blogging site, netizens showered love on the couple in the comments section. While a handful of Twitterati flooded it with various emoticons, a few wrote congratulatory notes for the duo. However, neither Desingh nor Niranjani have shared any posts related to their wedding.

Interestingly, Niranjani's elder sister Vijayalakshmi also took to her social media handle and confirmed the news of Desingh and Niranjani's wedding. While sharing a selfie, featuring the couple, Vijayalakshmi, who proclaimed that she is super excited, wrote, "Enga veetu kalyanam", which means a wedding in the home.

In her further caption, which was written in Tamil, Vijayalakshmi welcomed Desingh to the family and mentioned that all the sons-in-law of the Agathiyan family are directors. Interestingly, Nirannjani's sisters Vijayalakshmi and Karthika are also married to directors.

On the other hand, as per the latest posts of Niranjani, it is speculated that the engagement of the couple happened recently. In the pictures, Niranjani and her family are seen sporting traditional look. The posts were shared a couple of days before the announcement of their wedding.

Details of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

The 2020 release, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The comedy-heist followed the story of four con-artists who joined hands to commit a big crime. Superstar Rajinikanth also praised the film. Reportedly, Rajinikanth watched the film and said it was excellent to Desingh over a phone call. The ensemble star cast of the film featured Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Niranjani Agathiyan and VJ Rakshan in the lead roles. The Tamil-language film was released along with its Telugu version on February 28.

