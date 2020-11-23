Karishma Kaul: Here Is What You Should Know About This South's Popular Actor And Model

Karishma Kaul is a popular actor and model, predominantly known for her performances in Tamil movies. Recently, Karishma Kaul came into the spotlight because of her performance in the horror-comedy movie Irandam Kuthu. For those who want to know more about Karishma Kaul, this article provides all the details about her.

Here is everything one needs to know about Karishma Kaul

Karishma Kaul became extremely popular because of her TikTok videos. She amassed a huge fan following on the video-sharing platform because of her videos. She also rose to fame because of the gorgeous photos she uploaded on Instagram. She is known for the roles and characters she plays predominantly in Tamil films.

Karishma Kaul’s Irandam Kuthu

Karishma Kaul’s Irandam Kuthu is a horror-comedy is directed by Santhosh Jayakumar. It also stars Daniel Annie Pope, D Singampuli and Swaminathan. It revolves around two boys who have been assumed to be gay all their lives. They marry two women and decide to go to Bangkok for their honeymoon. Here, a sexually unsatisfied ghost haunts them both and does not leave them until they satisfy him. The movie is also reported to have a sequel of it. The movie is also reported to be released on the streaming service called Tentkotta from December 1, 2020.

Kaul also starred in another adult horror-comedy film titled Chithakkotudu 2. The movie is a sequel to Cheekati Gadhilo Chithakkotudo. The movie was released in the limited screens in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the movie has a lot of bold scenes and raunchy dialogues as well. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the movie has been faring well.

Karishma Kaul’s YouTube channel

The actor also has a YouTube that goes by her own name. Here, she uploads videos from her travel diaries. Recently, she has shared a lot of short videos from her trip to Japan and shown her fans the tourist paces she visited.

Karishma Kaul’s Instagram

Karishma’s Instagram is full of her videos and photos from her personal and professional life. She shares quirky boomerangs and adds entertaining captions to her videos as well. Her family members also make it to her Instagram feed. Her Instagram feed is also filled with photos and videos of her nephew whom she thoroughly enjoys playing with.

Image courtesy- @karishmakofficial Instagram

