'Sulthan' Teaser Out: Watch The Gripping Teaser Of Karthi And Rashmika Starrer Movie

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Kannada actor who has appeared in a variety of remarkable movies along with numerous other regional movies in her career so far. As she is gearing up for her upcoming projects, one of her Tamil movies, Sulthan, has recently released the teaser trailer of the movie and fans couldn’t help but express their excitement on social media. Actor Rashmika Mandanna announced the release of Sulthan teaser and added details about Sulthan cast through her Twitter. Let’s watch the Sulthan teaser and see how fans loved the gripping romance and thrill.

Rashmika shares Sulthan teaser

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Twitter handle and presented the Sulthan teaser video to all her fans. The teaser begins with a stunning aerial shot of a village and then gives glimpses of some of the actors of the Sulthan cast, showing their spectacular performances in the movie. The teaser also presents actor Karthi as the male lead and depicts how he is being loved and cheered for by the masses. The teaser also illustrated Rashmika Mandanna in a beautiful look and running through the water. The teaser later depicted a few scenes of a dance number of the film where the actor Karthi can be seen grooving joyfully. The teaser also illustrated some of the thrilling and breathtaking action scenes performed by Karthi.

Rashmika Mandanna shared this video and stated in her post how her movie Sulthan was a perfect family entertainer and then added the official Sulthan teaser video link. She even mentioned how the fans could watch the movie on April 2, 2021, and then hailed the video by writing ‘Jai Sulthan’ along with a flaunting bicep emoji next to it. The actor then added a few Sulthan cast and crew members.

All fans were delighted to know about the release of the teaser and congratulated Rashmika and other cast members of the movie on releasing an awesome teaser. Many others mentioned as to how cute Rashmika looked in the teaser trailer. One of the fans also added how they will eagerly be waiting for April 2nd to watch the movie in theatres. Have a look at how the fans reacted to Sulthan teaser shared by Rashmika Mandanna.

Sulthan cast

Apart from Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast members also included actors such as Napolean and Lal. The makers are yet to announce the names of other cast members. The movie has been written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S.R Prabhu, S. R. Prakash Babu.

