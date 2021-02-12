Suriya's brother Karthi shares actor's health update, says 'Anna is back home and safe'

Tamil actor Suriya, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, has finally recovered from the virus and is back home. His brother and actor Karthi shared his health update on Twitter and informed that Suriya is now fine and safe. Further, he informed that his brother will remain in home quarantine for some time to recover completely. “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in-home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes,” he wrote.

Suriya's brother Karthi shares actor's health updates

On February 7, Suriya had taken to Twitter and informed fans about the diagnosis and wrote, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.” Just an hour of his tweet, filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian reshared the actor's tweet along with its English translation. Pandian also asserted that Suriya is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about his health.

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 45-year-old actor has completed the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s next, Navarasa. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Along with this, the actor has other projects in the pipeline including Suriya 40 helmed by Pandiraj, and a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Gnanavel. Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the film grabbed headlines as it joined the race of Oscar 2021 under the general category. On India's 72nd Republic Day, Rajshekar shared the news on his social media handle. In a brief tweet, he informed that the film joined Oscars under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Original Score, among many others. He further informed that Soorarai Pottru is made available at the Academy Screening Room to be viewed by the academy members for vote and nomination.

