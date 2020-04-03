Karthick Naren's 'Mafia' Called-out For Misusing Photos Available On Public Domain; Read

On Thursday, a media report stated that the makers of Tamil movie Mafia: Chapter 1 have been called out for misusing the images of victims of a Candian serial-killer Bruce McArthur for a scene in the film. Reportedly, the makers of the film illegally used the photographs of the victims, suggesting them as criminals (in the film).

According to media reports, the family of the victims expressed their displeasure to the media giant, Amazon Prime, which is the film's streaming partner. Following the objection, Amazon Prime has reportedly decided to take down the movie from Canada.

Reports suggest that the makers of Mafia have apologised to the families of the Canadian victims and have promised to blur the faces of the victims. According to another report, the makers of the Karthick Naren directorial randomly used the images available on the public domain. They reportedly did not conduct research or ponder much on the people whose images they were using in the film.

Mafia, starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, narrates the tale of narcotics officer. Check out the trailer of the film.

What's next for Karthick Naren?

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the work on many films has been postponed. Karthick Naren who was reportedly working on a Dhanush starrer too had to stop working on the film. The Dhanush starrer tentatively titled D43 is reportedly in pre-production.

