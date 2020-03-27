'Parasite' Movie Now Available For The World To Watch On Amazon Prime

Parasite has been one of the most talked-about films ever since its release. It has been the first film of a foreign language to bag the Academy Award in the Best film category. Parasite is now available on Amazon Prime for viewers.

Parasite has created a lot of buzz amongst the people all around the world ever since it won an award at the Oscars. The film is now available for people to watch on Amazon Prime. It will have subtitles which will help the audience decipher the foreign language. The film is also available in Hindi which makes it convenient for a certain section of Indian movie buffs. People all around the world have been waiting for it to release on some OTT platform so that it is available for a wider audience.

Parasite is a comedy-drama film with a dash of mystery to keep the audience hooked for a long time. One of the most attractive parts about this film is how it puts forth various observations in the form of metaphors. The film targets capitalism as a concept through a storyline that revolves around a rich and a poor family. The film is written and directed by Bong Joon Ho and stars actors like Kang-ho Song, Lee Sun-kyun, and Cho Yeo-jeong, amongst others.

Fans excited about Parasite

Many people around the country are happy to watch Parasite online. They can be seen talking about the film extensively on social media platforms. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

