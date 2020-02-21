The Debate
'Mafia' Movie Review: Fans Call Arun Vijay's Film A 'stylish Action Thriller'

Regional Indian Cinema

Fans on Twitter give a thumbs up to Karthick Naren directorial, Mafia: Chapter 1, starring Arun Vijay and Prasanna in the lead. Read the brief reviews here.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
mafia movie review

Latest release Mafia, a Tamil language film, was one of the much-awaited regional films as it stars two of the handsome hunks of the Tamil industry. The star cast of the film includes Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar, whereas, Prasanna plays the antagonist of the film. The action-drama is directed by Karthick Naren under the banner of Lyca Productions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions) on

As the film released on February 21, 2020, fans and the Twitterati gave a thumbs up to the film on the internet. Here are a few tweets that give a brief review of Mafia: Chapter 1.

 

(Cover Image Courtesy: Lyca Productions YouTube Channel)

 

 

