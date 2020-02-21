'Mafia' Movie Review: Fans Call Arun Vijay's Film A 'stylish Action Thriller'

Latest release Mafia, a Tamil language film, was one of the much-awaited regional films as it stars two of the handsome hunks of the Tamil industry. The star cast of the film includes Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar, whereas, Prasanna plays the antagonist of the film. The action-drama is directed by Karthick Naren under the banner of Lyca Productions.

As the film released on February 21, 2020, fans and the Twitterati gave a thumbs up to the film on the internet. Here are a few tweets that give a brief review of Mafia: Chapter 1.

#Mafia Review A masterpiece action movie in recent times fascinating screenplay makes it super fun to watch brilliant direction wat a comeback @karthicknaren_M n great act by @arunvijayno1 @Prasanna_actor @PriyabavAnis bgm visuals onanother level @LycaProductions #Blockbuster — AirJordan (@VJ_C) February 20, 2020

#Mafia: Running time is very crisp and keep us engaging from start to end! @karthicknaren_M does it again! Seat edge cat and mouse game! Excellent screenplay! @arunvijayno1 strikes hit and whattan energetic perfomance along with @Prasanna_actor! BGM Top. Superb.. Go for it! — Mohammed Ashik (@Mohamme74366574) February 21, 2020

#Mafia: Both @arunvijayno1 & @Prasanna_actor are the director's delights, elevating almost every scene with their smashing attitude, body language & diction. They bring their best to the table in the riveting climax episode of the film, which is the reason why I'll see it again! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 21, 2020

#Mafia : 4/5 A Well Made "Stylish" Action Thriller. @arunvijayno1 @Prasanna_actor Gud 1st Half & Excellent 2nd Half. Some Irritating Slow Motion Shots & Voice Over. Not Even A Single Boring Scene In 2nd Half.



KN's Adutha Sambavam💥

Waiting For Chapter 2#ValimaiDiwali #Valimai — NAGARJUN J (@nagarjun_ja) February 21, 2020

Mafia got to be the shortest tamil mainstream movie. 2nd half sets a fantastic foundation for Chapter 2. No cliches. Straight to the point. Predictable at few places. BGM class. Surprising end. Must watch for the Cinematic experience. This is a winner. #mafiachapter1 #MafiaReview — Lokesh Mohan (@Mo_Lokesh) February 21, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: Lyca Productions YouTube Channel)

