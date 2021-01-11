Karthik Subbaraj Celebrates Two Years Of Rajinikanth's 'Petta'; Calls It 'magical'

Popular Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to his social media handle and shared a post to celebrate two years of his film Petta, which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. As the film turned two on Sunday, that is January 10, while sharing a picture of Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj recollected the memories associated with the project in its caption. He also extended gratitude towards fans for all the love. While concluding his celebration post, he also asserted that the film is very close to their hearts. Scroll down to take a look at Karthik Subbaraj's post of Rajinikanth's Petta.

Rajinikanth's Petta turns two:

On the other hand, as soon as the celebration-post was shared on the micro-blogging site, a handful of fans of Rajinikanth recollected their favourite scenes from the film. Meanwhile, the hashtag #Petta was trending on the internet since morning. The comments box of the tweet was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans in Tamil.

Petta cast, plot and other details

Along with Rajinikanth, the Tamil-language action-drama also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal characters. The film was released along with dubbed versions in Hindi and Telugu. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics. However, it was a commercial hit. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2, so far, on the basis of reviews of more than seven thousand moviegoers. The film revolved around Kaali, who is a hostel- warden. The plot of the film took a turn when Kaali's path crosses with a group of dreaded gangsters.

On the professional front, Karthik Subbaraj is currently gearing up for his next directorial venture, Jagame Thandhiram. The upcoming film will feature Dhanush in the lead. Dhanush’s most awaited gangster flick was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen due to the nationwide-lockdown triggered by the global pandemic. While Dhanush will be seen in the titular role, Lekshmi Menon will portray the leading lady in the upcoming.

