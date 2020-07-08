​​​​Karthik Subbaraj Rubbishes Rumours Of 'Jagame Thanthiram' Getting An OTT Release

After the huge success of Rajinikanth starring Petta, Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he will be teaming up with Dhanush for his next film. This film is titled Jagame Thanthiram and was going to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, but it did not happen due to the ongoing pandemic. In recent time a lot of rumours about this film being released on OTT platforms are making rounds on social media.

Some rumours even claim that Dhanush has agreed to skip theatrical release as the film and the production house of this film, Y NOT Studios, is in talks with popular OTT platforms to release the film. However, when a media portal connected to the film's director Karthik Subbaraj over the rumours the director rubbished the rumours. Read here to know what he had to say.

​​​​Karthik Subbaraj on Dhanush's Jagame Thanthiram

While speaking to a media portal during an interview, Karthik Subbaraj expressed that his film Jagame Thanthiram was made for a theatrical release. He also added that the fans have to wait for it as there are no plans to release the film on OTT platforms. He also added that the film is in its post-production stage and the work was going on at a brisk pace. He then mentioned that he will not talk about the trailer and teaser of the film until and unless he gets a clear idea of when the theatres will be reopening.

​​​​​The Petta director then expressed that the best way to watch a film is at a theatre or a cinema hall. He added that each and every filmmaker want to watch their film on a big screen along with an audience. he also said that the theatre experience will always be close to his heart.

The makers of the film Jagame Thandhiram had also recently taken to their Twitter and revealed that the first song from the film tilted Rakita Rakita will be releasing on July 28. They selected the date as it is Dhanush's birthday top release the song. The makers also released a new poster that features Dhanush.

It was reported that Jagame Thandhiram is a film that is set in London and is a gangster drama. This film will also feature James Cosmo who is known for his presence on the hit TV show Game of Thrones. This film will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natrajan and Joju George in important roles.

