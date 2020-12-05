Karthik Subbaraj's Comedy Series 'Triples' To Pay Tribute To Late Crazy Mohan's Writings

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil web-series titled Triples is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 11, 2020. Triples cast boasts of Jai, Vani Bhojan, Vivek Prasanna, Rajkumar and Madhuri in the lead roles while it has director Charukesh Sekar at its helm. The series, produced by Karthik under his banner Stone Bench, pays tribute to the late actor, comedian and playwright Crazy Mohan, revealed the Putham Pudhu Kaalai director at a virtual press meet for Nee En Kannadi song release.

Karthik draws a comparison of Triples with Crazy Mohan's writings

The upcoming Tamil web-series Triples has caught the attention of the masses ever since its comedy trailer was released on YouTube on November 30. Now, one of the songs from the series titled Nee En Kannadi was dropped by the makers of the Disney+Hotstar series on YouTube yesterday. During the virtual press meet of Nee En Kannadi song's release, producer Karthik explained the comedy quotient of Triples by drawing parallels with late Crazy Mohan's writings, according to a report by The Hindu.

Karthik expressed how big of a fan he has been of Crazy Mohan during his growing up years and revealed that Triples is dedicated to the late actor-comedian and his style of writing. He added saying that when the idea of the comedy-drama was pitched to him, he thought it was funny and interesting because it had a romance quotient along with good humour. He further said that the show has the qualities of a clean comedy wherein the serious situations faced by the characters in the show will appear funny to the viewers.

On the other hand, director Charukesh Sekar revealed that characters Madhu and Cheenu are iconic creations of Crazy Mohan and when screenwriter Balaji narrated those characters to him, he was sold. Elaborating more about Triples, he said that the series plays out like a 'comedy of errors' and comprises wordplay which is in the style of the Kalyana Samayal Saadham actor.

Meanwhile, lead actor Jai, who is set to mark his digital debut with Triples, also spoke about the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series and was all praise about Stone Beach. Jai said that web series are usually shot on a tight budget but that was not the case with Triples. The Tamil actor concluded saying he felt like he was shooting for a film.

Watch the trailer of Karthik Subbaraj's Triples on YouTube below:

