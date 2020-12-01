'Triples' Trailer Out: Details Of This Web Series Which Streams On December 11

The Triples trailer has been released on November 30, 2020. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj, the Disney+ Hotstar special stars Vani Bhojan, Jai and Vivek Prasanna in the most prominent roles. This web series is a romantic comedy, directed by Charukesh Sekar and the web series will be streamed in a total of eight episodes. Let’s have a look at more details of this web series along with the trailer.

Disney+ Hotstar releases the trailer of Triples

The trailer of the romantic comedy web series Triples is out and it reveals that the web series will start streaming at the OTT platform on December 11. Jai is known to take up roles in comedy, and Vani Bhojan, who is another lead of this film, had starred in the Telugu comedy Meeku Maathrame Cheptha which was released last year. With the inclusion of other actors such as Rajkumar and Madhuri MJ in the Triples cast, Karthik Subbaraj will be looking forward to bring forth combination of comic performances in the web series.

The Triples trailer gives an insight into the eight-episode web series, which will revolve around the lives of Ram, Madhu and Cheena. As reported by Indian Express, producer Kartik Subbaraj said that the web series is a completely entertaining film, which will bring the Tamil audiences comic and relatable characters and will keep the audiences laughing right till the end.

OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar have strongly increased the speed of releasing their content since the coronavirus pandemic has made the audiences turn to them for entertainment. Platforms like these are now coming up with different content across many Indian languages, with movies such as Ludo and Laxmii, which were originally gearing up for a theatrical release, now getting streamed on OTT platforms. The Triples trailer has sufficiently given an insight to the audience of what to expect after the series’ stream on December 11.

