'Sarpatta Parambarai' Cast: Details About Upcoming Tamil Boxing Movie

Sarpatta Parambarai is one of the most anticipated Tamil films in the near future. The movie helmed by Pa Ranjith is an action movie. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the movie will be following the boxing culture of the 1990s in North Chennai. The report also added that it will be a very realistic tale. Earlier rumours were rife that the movie would be a remake to Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz which was about caste politics and a boxer from a backward community. The makers recently released the first look of Sarpatta Parambarai, and it has been going viral on the internet. Ever since the launch of the movie, a lot of people have been wondering about the Sarpatta Parambarai cast and Sarpatta Parambarai characters. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Sarpatta Parambarai, here is everything you need to know about it.

Sarpatta Parambarai cast

Arya

Arya will be seen playing the lead role in the Sarpatta Parambarai cast. He will be playing the role of a boxer in the movie. The first look of the film features him in a ripped avatar which was recently revealed. The poster sees Arya in a boxing ring with people cheering for him in the background. The movie will be the first collaboration between Arya and Pa Ranjith. Apart from his acting, Arya is known in the entertainment industry for his fitness and toned physique.

Kalaiyarasan Anbu

According to a report by The Hindu, Kalaiyarasan Anbu will also be a part of Sarpatta Parambarai cast. He has previously worked with director Pa Ranjith in the film Madras. His performance had earned him praises from the audience and critics alike. He had also played a key role in Rajinikanth starrer Kabali.

Santhosh Prathap

Santhosh Prathap will also be seen in the Sarpatta Parambarai cast. He started his acting career in films with Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam. He played the lead role in the movie. He has also featured in the thriller Dhayam which was set completely in a single room.

Dushara Vijayan

The Indian actor and model Dushara Vijayan is expected to be cast opposite Arya in the cast of Sarpatta Parambarai. She made her debut last year with Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. She has also appeared in several commercials.

John Kokken

John Kokken will play one of the Sarpatta Parambarai characters. He is also known to be an avid fitness lover which makes him perfect for the boxing movie. He is known for his work in movies like Baahubali, KGF Chapter one among others.

Image Credits: Arya Twitter

