Kartikeya Gummakonda Gives Subtle Hints On Collaborating With Thala Ajith; See Tweet

Popular Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who rose to fame with the movie RX 100, celebrated his birthday on September 21. After receiving numerous birthday wishes and love from the fans, the actor took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for showering love and sending wishes.

Surprisingly, many Ajith fans also wished Karthikeya on his 28th birthday. In return, the actor even thanked them and revealed that an exciting update on Ajith’s upcoming project, Valimai will be announced soon. Read on:

Kartikeya Gummakonda to collaborate with Thala Ajith?

In his tweet, Kartikeya Gummakonda said that he was overwhelmed with the love showered on him by actor Ajith’s fans on his birthday. The actor promised to work hard and asked them to wait for a special announcement regarding Ajithi’s upcoming film Valimai. Kartikeya, in his latest tweet, gave a hint on his inclusion in H Vinoth-directorial, Valimai.

The actor tweeted, “Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday. I promise to work hard and make us all proud. Konjam porumaiya irunga. Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu (sic).” Take a look:

For the unversed, it was earlier in the news that Karthikeya Gummakonda has been roped in to play an essential role in H Vinoth's upcoming film, 'Valimai'.

However, there has been no official confirmation given by the actors so far. But, his recent tweet hints at this possible statement. As per several reports, the shooting of the movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as of now, filmmakers can resume shooting.

There are rumours that shooting will resume soon in a couple of months. The film featuring Ajith in the lead role also features Badlapur actor Huma Qureshi and is being produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP. Helmed by H Vinod, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

On the work front

Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen with Tanya Ravichandran in Karuppan. The movie will mark the debut of Sri Saripalli as a director. Kartikeya will be seen portraying the role of an NIA (National Investigation Officer) in the film. Apart from Kartikeya, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Sudhakar Komakula, and Pasupathi in major role.

Besides this, he will be seen next in Koushik Pegallapati’s directorial debut Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. Lavanya Tripathi will be playing the role of his love interest, while Bhadram and Aamani are also playing pivotal roles in this film.

