Suriya's 'Kattu Payale' Song From 'Soorrai Pottru' Hits 20 Million Views On YouTube

GV Prakash Kumar's song Kaattu Payale from Soorrai Pottru recently crossed the 20 million views mark on YouTube. The song has been sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame and penned down by Snehan. Read on to know more about this story:

Also Read: Suriya’s Movies That Fans Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime Video

'Kaattu Payale' music video hits 20 million views

Snehan’s lyrics with GV Prakash’s musical score have worked together melodiously with each other and have made the song a fan-favorite. Dhee’s voice compliments Prakash's unique musical style and it defines the character of Bommi played by Aparna Balamurali.

A short snippet of the video of Kaattu Payale was released on 23rd July, followed by the whole song which made it to YouTube on the 24th of July. The song is also a part of the ‘top 100 songs in YouTube’ in the country.

Also Read: Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Does A Pre-release Business Of A Whopping ₹100 Crores?

Snehan, in one of his online interviews, mentioned how Kaattu Payale is an important project for him. He mentioned that that GV Prakash Kumar had sent him the tune and wanted him to pen down the lyrics for it. Snehan went on to explain the whole process, how he wrote down a series of lyrics, and then went on to choose the aptest ones out of them with GV Prakash. Snehan revealed that when Sudha Kongara heard the lyrics, she was elated too and expressed how the lyrics written by Snehan were very similar to how she wanted them.

About Soorrai Pottru

Sudha Kongara's 3rd directorial Soorrai Pottru is a story that revolves around the life of GR Gopinath who is the founder of Air Deccan. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhiya Entertainment. The movie was shot across various locations including Madurai, Chennai, and Chandigarh. Soorrai Pottru is slated to be released on Amazon Prime on October 30, 2020.

The movie sees Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles whereas Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas star in other supporting roles. Niketh Bommireddy handles cinematography while Sathish Suriya is doing the editing.

Also Read: Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Gets A October Release On Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Suriya To Release Soorarai Pottru On OTT; Director Hari Urges To Reconsider The Decision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.