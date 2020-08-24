Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Gets A October Release On Amazon Prime Video

On Saturday, August 22, Amazon Prime Video shared a post to announce that Tollywood actor Suriya's upcoming venture, Soorarai Pottru, will soon start premiering on the platform. Originally scheduled to release in the summer of 2020, the Sudha Kongara directorial will now stream on the streaming giant from October 30 onwards. Meanwhile, the actor also re-shared the post while extending the Vinayak Chaturthi wishes to his fans.

Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video

The caption of Amazon Prime Video's post read, "Fasten your seat-belts everyone", along with a flight emoticon. The Tamil-language feature will also be available in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam in 200 countries to watch". The streaming giant also tagged the makers of the film and the star cast. The announcement post managed to bag more than 26k likes and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look.

Speaking to PTI earlier in February, producer Guneet Monga said, "We have finished a Tamil film called Soorarai Pottru. We launched a song, where we took a whole aeroplane. It is the story of a farmer, who makes India's first low-cost airline to make common man fly. This is my first major big film." The producer added she is always looking to "diversify" and "opening new channels" as a creative person. She mentioned that the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru is already in the pipeline.

Details of Suriya's new movie

The upcomer, Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead will be based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The film will see Suriya portraying the character of Nedumaaran Rajangam. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. A few months back, the makers dropped the teaser of Soorarai Pottru to amp up the expectations of the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 45-year-old actor has numerous films in his kitty. Apart from Soorarai Pottru, he will be next seen in a film titled Aruvaa, which will be directed by Hari. Meanwhile, another project of the Tollywood star is Vaadivaasal, which is helmed by Vetri Maaran. Vetri is a critically acclaimed director known for his action and drama films. Reportedly, the film will be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

