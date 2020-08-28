Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Does A Pre-release Business Of A Whopping ₹100 Crores?

Kollywood megastar Suriya's highly-anticipated Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, announced the actor himself on his Instagram handle. Now, ardent fans of the Tamil star made the hashtag '#SooraraiPottruHits100crPB' trend on Twitter after several fan pages of Suriya claimed that Soorarai Pottru has done a pre-release business of a whopping ₹100 Crores. The upcoming Suriya starrer is slated to release on Prime Video on October 30.

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' trends on Twitter

On August 28, ardent fans of Suriya made the film trend on Twitter. It was two days after veteran director Bharathiraja released a long press release on the micro-blogging platform about the film's direct-to-digital release. According to several fan clubs of the Kaappaan actor, the upcoming Tamil action-drama has done a pre-release business of ₹100 Crores.

Soon, the news spread like wildfire and many joined the bandwagon to praise about Suriya by using the hashtag '#SooraraiPottruHits100crPB'. The hashtag also went on to trend on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets, revealed a fan page of Suriya as it proudly wrote, "Our Unplanned Tag Is Trending Now With 10K Tweets". Check out the tweet below:

However, neither Suriya's production banner 2D Entertainment, nor Sikhya Entertainment, who have produced Soorarai Pottru, confirmed the reports. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old won millions of hearts after he announced that he will be donating ₹1.5 crores to the Film Employees Federation of South India's workers as well as other film bodies. In addition to that, Suriya also promised to donate a whopping ₹5 crores from his upcoming film's business to COVID-19 relief funds.

About 'Soorarai Pottru'

Directed by Sudha Kongara and bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru was previously slated to release in April this year. However, due to the on-going Coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the film had to postpone the film's release. The upcoming action-drama stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead alongside Suriya. The film also features Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Karunas and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles. The Sudha Kongara directorial will premiere in both Tamil and Telugu languages on Prime Video on October 30, 2020.

