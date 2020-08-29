Suriya’s Movies That Fans Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime Video

Suriya is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian movie industry who has primarily worked in South Indian language movies. There are many of Suriya’s movies that are available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, that fans can watch anytime anywhere. Below we bring you a list.

Suriya’s movie on Amazon Prime Video

Rakhta Charitra 2 (2010)

Rakhta Charitra 2 is an action crime biography, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is written by Prashant Pandey, and it casts Suriya, Shatrughan Sinha, and Vivek Oberoi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is on a mission of avenging the death of his father and his brother. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Pasanga 2 is a family drama, written and directed by Pandiraj. The movie cast Suriya, Amala Paul, and Nishesh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the social issue of Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) in children and the impact this disorder has on them and the lives of people around them. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Singam 3 (2017)

Singam 3 is an action thriller, written and directed by Hari. The movie cast Suriya, Anushka Shetty, and Shruti Haasan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an uncompromising police chief, Durai Singam, who battles against criminals involved in a deadly operation that deals with toxic waste. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Thaana Serndha Koottam (2018)

Thaana Serndha Koottam is an action-comedy crime drama, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie cast Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, and Karthik as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is angered by the corruption that did not let him become a CBI officer and goes ahead to form a gang of his own who pose as CBI officers and raids the corrupt people. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaappaan (2019)

Kaappaan is an action thriller, written and directed by KV Anand. The movie cast Suriya, Mohanlal, and Shamna Kasim as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an SPG (Special Protection Group) officer, whose job is to identify the threat to the prime minister whom he is protecting and also the entire nation. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

