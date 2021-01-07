Tamil Actor Anandhi To Tie Knot With Fiance Socrates In A Secret Ceremony

Anandhi or popularly known as Kayal Anandhi is a well-known Tamil actor who has also appeared in a few Telugu movies. Her debut movie was very well received by the audiences as well as the critics and since then she began gaining popularity. The internet has been ablaze with news about Anandhi’s wedding ceremony that is supposed to be held on January 7, 2021. The moment Kayal Anandhi’s marriage news broke, netizens eagerly wait to see her wedding photos. Read further to know who Ee Rojullo’s Anandhi’s fiance is and at what time will they get married today.

According to reports by Indiaglitz, Ee Rojullo’s Anandhi is getting married on 7 January at 8 pm in her hometown Warangal, situated in Telangana. It was also reported that Anandhi’s fiance’s name is Socrates and it is entirely an arranged marriage that will be held at a five-star hotel. Kayal Anandhi’s marriage ceremony will reportedly involve some of the close family members and friends. It has also been stated that no one has been invited from the film industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nothing else has been revealed so far about Socrates and Anandhi’s wedding and fans would hope that they will soon get to see Kayal Anandhi's photos from her wedding ceremony.

Anandhi’s movie career

The actor made her debut with a Telugu film, Bus Stop, in 2012 which was a hit but her next movie Priyathama Neevachata Kushalama opened to negative reviews though it did not much affect her career. Her breakthrough role came up later on in movies namely Kayal, Poriyaalan, Chandi Veeran, etc. Some of her upcoming movies include Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, Zombie Reddy, Angel, Alaudhinin Arputha Camera, Enge Andha Vaan, and Ravana Kootam. Anandhi was even nominated for Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for her amazing performance in the movie, Kayal and she even received the Vijay Award for the Best Debut Actress for the same movie.

Also read Abhidnya Bhave Kick-starts Pre-wedding Rituals With 'Grahmukh Vidhi'; See Pictures

Also Read Punit Pathak Shares An Overwhelming Video Of 'P Se Ni Tak Ki Kahani' For Wife Nidhi Singh

Anandhi’s movies

Anandhi has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies namely Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama, Green Signal, Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu, En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Rubaai, Visaranai, Mannar Vagaiyara, etc.

Also Read World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani Ties Knot With Saniya Shadadpuri; See Pictures

Also read Abidnya Bhave Ties Knot With Mehul Pai, Friends Share Wedding Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.