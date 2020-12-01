Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Samantha Akkineni, who was recently in the Maldives, celebrating her husband's birthday came back. She watched Suriya's Soorarai Pottru which recently released and was in complete love with the movie. She took to her Instagram handle and Twitter to express her liking towards the movie. She even called it 'Film of the year'.

Samantha Akkineni calls Suriya's Soorarai Pottru - Film of the Year

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her social media handles and praised Sudha Kongara's recent direction. Samantha was so impressed by the movie that she called it the best film of the year. Samantha said the movie was a gem and tagged both Suriya and Aparna, who are the lead actors of the film. She uploaded a post which saw the movie's poster. Samantha's post crossed 650k likes in just a few hours and it isn't wrong to say that the audience agrees with her on her opinion. See her post here.

Samantha also took this news to her Twitter handle which proves just how much she liked the movie. On Twitter, Samantha wrote that the movie was outstanding and just the inspiration she needed. See her Tweet here.

The Soorarai Pottru cast has some major names from the industry and not just the South-Indian film industry but even Bollywood. Soorarai Pottru cast includes Suriya as Nedumaaran Rajangam the lead character in the film. Aparna Balamurali as Sundari, the female protagonist. Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami, Mohan Babu as Mr. Naidu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as Chitra Ramaswamy, Urvashi as Pechi and Prakash Belawadi as Prakash Babu.

Soorarai Pottru plot

Soorarai Pottru plot revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam who is a former air force captain and has a dream to give the common man the pleasures of flying as well. He takes up the mission to bring the flight industry to the general public and in this process makes several enemies but eventually becomes a big part of the biggest capital intensive industry in the world. Watch the trailer here.

Soorarai Pottru was going to have a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, the creators had to have an online release of the film. the movie premiered on Amazon Prime video on November 12, 2020. The film was released in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed version as well at the same time and the audience can watch it on Amazon Prime in the language of their preference. The movie got an 8.8 stars rating on IMDb.

