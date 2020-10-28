Keerthy Suresh Adds Three Important Things To Her Dussehra Checklist

Keerthy Suresh is pretty active on her social media and keeps sharing different posts frequently on her social media handle. She recently shared a picture of herself along with her best companion. She also shared her checklist for the day alongside her picture. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post and see how fans reacted to it.

Keerthy Sureshx`’s checklist for the day

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her sitting in the car wearing a stunning festive attire on the occasion of Dussehra. She also shared her day’s checklist with her fans. She was clicked while having water in her car and sitting with her cute little pet. In the caption for the post, the actor mentioned that she had three things on her checklist for the day. The first two were to stay festive and hydrated and the third one was to be with her best companion. She also added quite a few hashtags to express herself better.

Many of her fans showed their love for her picture and complimented her in the comments section. They called her cute and beautiful and filled the comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at the comment section of Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post.

Also Read Telugu Actor Rashmi Gautam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Her Show's Shoot Cancelled: Report

Also Read Keerthy Suresh Shines As Determined Boss-lady In 'Miss India' Trailer; Watch Video

A glimpse of Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Here’s one of Keerthy Suresh’s photos that her fans loved a lot. Her fans showered love on her picture in which she looks adorable smiling with utmost simplicity on her face. She shared this picture on the occasion of World Smile Day. In the caption, she stated how a single act of smiling can do more than one can actually think. She added how a simple smile makes one so much more beautiful than one already is and there’s no other way to break the ice than with a smile. She later continued that a smile can even reduce one’s blood pressure and can boost one’s immunity. Keerthy Suresh ended her caption by saying that underneath the mask, people need to keep their smiles on as nothing can beat a candid smile.

Also Read Keerthy Suresh Charms Her Fans With Vijaydashami Vibes; Fans Exclaim 'gorgeous As Always'

Also Read Keerthy Suresh To Play Chiranjeevi's Sister In Telegu Remake Of 'Vedhalam': Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.