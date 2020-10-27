Keerthy Suresh Charms Her Fans With Vijaydashami Vibes; Fans Exclaim 'gorgeous As Always'

Keerthy Suresh is best known for her performances in Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Ring Master and has managed to rack up a massive fan following. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared fascinating pictures of herself on the occasion of Vijaydashami. Through her post, she also wished her fans a 'Happy Vijay Dashami'. Let’s take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post.

Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Vijaydashami vibes’

Keerthy Suresh recently shared a bunch of pictures dressed elegantly on the occasion of 'Vijaydashami'. She can be seen posing for the camera in different ways while the smile on her face being a constant. She can be seen wearing a beautiful white salwar suit with a glowing golden dupatta. She accessorized it with a pair of elegant earrings. In the caption, she wished her fans a very happy Vijaydashami and wished for her fans' happiness and positivity.

Her fans were delighted by the wishes that came by from their favourite star and they took to the comments section to respond to her wishes. Many of them replied with heart and heart-eyed emojis while others complimented her by saying how gorgeous she always looks and how much they love Keerthy Suresh. See how the fans showered love on Keerthy Suresh’s photos.

Also Read Telugu Actor Rashmi Gautam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Her Show's Shoot Cancelled: Report

Also Read 'Mookuthi Amman' Trailer Reopens The God Vs Godmen Concept; Nayanthara & Urvashi Shine

Keerthy Suresh’s photos

Keerthy Suresh recently shared the news about her upcoming movie this year named 'Miss India'. She took to her Instagram and shared the 'Miss India' trailer.The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix this November. The 'Miss India' trailer was released a couple of days ago and fans are pretty excited and curious to watch their star in the movie. The actor shared the trailer and stated in the caption that she is happy to present the 'Miss India' trailer. She also added that it is a festive treat with love, from her to her fans. Many of her fans took to the comment section to praise the trailer and said how superb and electrifying it is while others congratulated her for the new movie.

Also Read 'Hyper' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Telugu Film

Also Read Samantha Akkineni Recommends Netflix's 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' To Fans

Image Source- Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.