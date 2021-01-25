Keerthy Suresh Annouces Her Next Malayalam Film 'Vaashi'; Mohanlal Extends 'best Wishes'

Two-time National Film Award-winning polyglot actor Keerthy Suresh, who has multiple upcoming Telugu and Tamil films in the pipeline, recently launched the first teaser poster of yet another upcoming film, titled Vaashi. Earlier today, the Miss India actor took to her Instagram handle to announce her upcoming Malayalam film by penning a heartfelt note and expressed why Vaashi is close to her heart. Alongside unveiling the film's poster on Instagram, Keerthy also revealed that the movie took 'almost 7 years to fall into place'.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Bids A Special Goodbye To A Beloved Family Member

Keerthy Suresh teams up with Tovino Thomas for a lead role in Vaashi cast

The list of upcoming Keerthy Suresh's movies has yet another addition as the Penguin actor recently announced her next Malayalam venture, Vaashi. Earlier today, the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam actor unveiled the teaser poster of the upcoming film and revealed details about the same. Along with sharing its poster, Keerthy penned an emotional note on Instagram as she finally got the opportunity of starring in one of her father G. Suresh Kumar's film, which has her childhood friend Vishnu G. Raghav at its helm.

Also Read | ‘Operation Java’ Teaser Out: Keerthy Suresh Is 'looking Forward' To The Balu Varghese Film

In her heartfelt IG note, Keerthy wrote, "A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly, nothing ever came easy!". She added revealing, "Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together".

Shedding light on team -, the 28-year-old wrote, "Feels good to have my childhood friend @vishnuraghav work alongside me this time around as my director and last but not least glad to share my screen space with one of my favourites & finest actors there are @tovinothomas (sic)".

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her 6 Yards Of Good Vibes; Wishes Fans A Happy Pongal

Although Keerthy and Tovino will be seen playing the lead roles in the film, details about other Vaashi cast members have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, after Keerthy, Mohanlal also launched Vaashi's poster on his Instagram handle and extended his best wishes to team Vaashi. He wrote, "Launching the Movie Title of My Dear Friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s Next venture VAASHI!! I wish Suresh, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Vishnu G. Raghav and the Team of VAASHI the very best!"

Take a look:

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Watches 'Master' In Cinemas, Says 'can’t Describe How Ecstatic It Feels'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.