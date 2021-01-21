‘Operation Java’ Teaser Out: Keerthy Suresh Is 'looking Forward' To The Balu Varghese Film

Keerthy Suresh is quite an active social media user. She shares updates about her life on Instagram and also shares glimpses of her upcoming projects. She recently shared the teaser of the film Operation Java on her Instagram story. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and Sudhi Maddison, the film stars Balu Varghese, Mamitha Baiju, Shine Tom Chacko and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles. Read more about the upcoming film and check out its teaser below.

‘Operation Java’ teaser released

Keerthy Suresh shared a glimpse of ‘Operation Java’ teaser on her Instagram story. She wished the team 'All the best' and also wrote that she is looking forward to this interesting movie. The teaser looks promising, and viewers can expect an exciting movie releasing, later this year. The teaser of Operation Java gave a glimpse of all the actors starring in the film, including Tharun Moorthy, Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Binu Pappu.

‘Operation Java’ release

Operation Java will be releasing this year. The shooting of the film was wrapped up last year in March. The film promises to be full of action, drama and entertainment. The teaser of the film garnered more than 100K views on YouTube, within hours of its release. Since it marks the debut of several actors, the makers are adamant to release the film in theatres instead of premiering it straight to an OTT platform.

As for Keerthy Suresh, she has a number of films lined up which will be releasing this year. The actor will be seen in a Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the romantic comedy film will also star actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Keerthy will also be seen in the Malayalam epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. She will also be a part of the Telugu romantic film Rang De. Keerthy Suresh's Instagram is filled with the BTS of her film Rang De. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and also stars Nithiin in the lead role. Besides that, Keerthy will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Annaatthe.

