Keerthy Suresh Bids A Special Goodbye To A Beloved Family Member

Keerthy Suresh is all set to start the shooting of her upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule of the film is set in Dubai. Keerthy is heading to Dubai today. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a special goodbye post for one of the loved members of her family. Read ahead to know more.

Keerthy Suresh's pet -

As she headed to the airport, she shared a picture of herself cuddling her pet Nyke. They were seen in the car, where Keerthy sported a white sweatshirt. She kissed her dog and in the caption, she said that goodbyes were hard and with Nyke they were even harder. She continued saying that it was harder almost every time she had to leave out of town for work. She said that she would miss him and gave more cuddles and snuggles until her return. She concluded her post by writing that every day with him was hugging day.

She also shared another video in which she can be seen lovingly caressing her dog while she reached the airport. In her caption, she addressed Nyke by saying that she would be back soon and until then he must be a good boy. She said she would miss him the most. Her post was showered with several likes and comments in no time.

Looks like Nyke is very close to her and Keerthy loves spending time with him. She often shares pictures with him on Instagram. Earlier, she shared posts with him on Diwali, on his birthday and more. Have a look at their pictures below.

Keerthy Suresh's movies -

Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actress. She returned to movies after studying fashion designing. Her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She appeared in various films such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati and a lot more. She also received Best Actress award for her role in Mahanati. She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Good Luck Sakhi, Inaa Ishtam Nuvvu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and others.

