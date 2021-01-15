Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her 6 Yards Of Good Vibes; Wishes Fans A Happy Pongal

Keerthy Suresh, best-known for her performance in Savitri, recently shared some spectacular glimpses of her latest photos on social media. As she shared her pictures on social media, all her fans went crazy over her stunning smile and mesmerizing beauty. Have a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram handle and see how she flaunted her new look and how her fans liked it.

Keerthy Suresh’s photos from Pongal celebrations

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures from her Pongal celebrations and wished all her fans a very Happy Pongal. In Keerthy Suresh’s photos, she can be seen in a stunning camel-coloured saree with a white coloured blouse having intricate embroidery of colourful flowers. The actor accessorized her saree look with a pair of cool dangler earrings as well as a set of red bangles in one hand while a watch in another hand. She kept her make-up simple and enhanced her look with lipstick and bindi. She posed in her stunning saree on her balcony next to the railings.

In the caption, she stated how Pongal vibes were all around and added the names of her designer and stylist in the end. In one of her other posts, she added a caption stating how she had 6 yards of good vibes wrapped around her.

The moment she posted this series of pictures, all her fans took to Keerthy Suresh’s photos on Instagram and mentioned how adorable she was looking in her photos. Some of them even complimented her on how cute her smile was and wished her a Happy Pongal in return. Many of them also mentioned how they wished to meet her as they loved all Keerthy Suresh’s movies and her amazing performances. Let’s take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram posts and see how the fans reacted to her festive vibes.

Also read Keerthy Suresh Winds Up Her First Shoot Of 2021 With Pet Dog Nyke; Shares Glimpses

Also Read Keerthy Suresh Makes A Pre-Pongal Visit To The Alamelumangapuram Temple

Keerthy Suresh’s movies

Keerthy Suresh’s movies are loved by all her fans and receive massive amounts of affection from them. Some of Keerthy Suresh’s movies include Idhu Enna Maayam, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Nenu Sailaja, Paambhu Sattai, Nenu Local, Penguin, Miss India, Sandakozhi 2, Sarkar, Agnyaathavaasi, Thodari, Remo and many others.

Also read Keerthy Suresh Shares Pawdorable Throwback Pics With Her 'posing Partners'; See

Also read Keerthy Suresh Watches 'Master' In Cinemas, Says 'can’t Describe How Ecstatic It Feels'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.