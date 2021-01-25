Keerthy Suresh Begins Shooting For Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' In Dubai

Keerthy Suresh has commenced shooting for her upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu, reportedly in Dubai. On Monday, the Mahanati actress had posted the commencement of shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Instagram and Twitter, crediting Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram Petla. The project marks the first-time collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu, In fact, it will also be the first on-screen collaboration of Keerthy Suresh with Mahesh Babu. Take a look at her post here:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting begins

On Monday, actor Mahesh Babu joined the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, where the makers will be filming the first schedule. Originally, they had planned a month-long schedule in Washington DC, USA. However, due to the pandemic, they decided to shift the location to Dubai. The project marks the first collaboration between director Parasuram, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy had landed in Dubai a few days ago and had updated her fans and followers about her trip on her Instagram page.

As reported in Mathrubhumi, the film will be an action-comedy centred on a mega auction and is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh’s GMB Entertainments. A tweet from the production house's handle Mythri Movie Makers read, “The auction and the action begins. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shuru.”

The film was officially announced on May 31, last year on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna's birthday. At the time of the film's launch, director Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote,

"My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It's a dream come true."

The film will have music composed by SS Thaman while PS Vinod was hired as the cinematographer. The rest of the cast and crew is to be announced soon by the makers.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh will also be starring in the upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi, directed by Vishnu G. Raghav. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had tweeted the release of Vaashi's film's poster. The movie is also co-produced by Keerthy's parents and features Tovino Thomas as her co-star. “Launching the movie title of my dear friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s next venture VAASHI. I wish Suresh, @KeerthyOfficial, @ttovino, Vishnu G Raghav, and the Team of VAASHI the very best,” Mohanlal tweeted.

As per Mathrubhumi, Keerthy had also confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Keerthy Suresh also announced that she has signed a project called Saani Kaayidham, which also stars filmmaker Selvaraghavan in a crucial role.

Touted to be a crime-thriller, actor-singer Dhanush had unveiled the first look poster of Saani Kaayidham recently. The poster shows Keerthy and Selvaraghavan seated in a squatting position and they look completely battered and bruised. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran and will see Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime. The project marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut in a feature film. The project is slated to be filming soon and it will hit the screens in 2022.

