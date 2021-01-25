'Godzilla Vs. Kong' To Release On March 26, 2021 In Theatres And On HBO Max In The US

The first official trailer of the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong is here and MonsterVerse fans may soon get to see the world's most beloved monster icons on the big screen. Godzilla vs Kong has been scheduled to release on March 26, 2021, and as per Warner Media's new film release strategy this year, the film will be released on HBO Max streaming platform in the US simultaneously, alongside a theatrical release in other countries. Watch the official trailer featuring an epic face-off between the two icons of Legendary's cinematic Monsterverse. The film is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch).

More about Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong movie

According to reports from Variety, the upcoming monster adventure, Godzilla vs. Kong that was earlier expected to release on May 21, 2021, was moved ahead by two months. Godzilla vs. Kong will now be releasing on March 26, 2021, in theatres outside the US while domestic US viewers will be able to catch the film on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day, besides the big screens. The film is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017). It is the fourth part of Legendary's Monsterverse series, which debuted with the 2014 film Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Earlier, in December 2020, Deadline Hollywood reported that Legendary Studios were not "informed in advance" about Warner Media's new simultaneous film release strategy for 2021, where films released from December 25, 2020, onwards will be released simultaneously on HBO Max, the Warner Media's digital streaming platform. Legendary had planned to have discussions with Warner Bros. about coming to a "generous deal" with the distributor on the release strategy. However, they stated that legal action for the film's release would-be pursued unless Warner Bros could match their rival Netflix's streaming bid for $250 million. But as of January 2021, a legal battle was averted as both studios reached an agreement for the film's simultaneous release.

Godzilla vs. Kong plot

Warner Bros. and Legendary released the official synopsis of the film stating, "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong cast features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. Adam Wingard directed the film, from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, a story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD.

The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull, and BrianRogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno, and Kenji Okuhira executive producing. The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Ben Seresin, production designers Owen Paterson and Thomas S. Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, costume designer Ann Foley, and visual effects supervisor John “DJ” Des Jardin. The film is set to be released in theatres in India on March 26, 2021, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

