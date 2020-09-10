Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Sister Revathy's Fourth Wedding Anniversary; See Pics

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the wedding anniversary celebrations of her sister, Revathy Suresh. She posted a bunch of family pictures while wishing the couple good fortune for many more years to come. Fans of Keerthy Suresh flooded the comments section of the post with best wishes and congratulatory messages for the sweet couple.

Keerthy Suresh’s celebrations at home

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh recently posted a bunch of pictures on social media, from a celebration that happened at home. The intimate function was to mark the fourth wedding anniversary of her sister Revathy Suresh and her husband Nithin Nair. Keerthy Suresh has added a snap of the red velvet cake which was brought home to mark the anniversary. The cake had one matching candle and a piece of chocolate.

The next picture is from Revathy and Nithin’s wedding where the two love birds are seen blissfully smiling at each other while the candid photo is being clicked. They look content and elated about the new phase of life that lies ahead. A bunch of clicks is from celebrations that were held at home to mark their fourth anniversary. Keerthy Suresh is seen posing with her parents, sister, brother-in-law, and two adorable pet dogs while the picture is clicked. In the last few pictures, Keerthy Suresh has put up a few memorable moments from the small function, highlighting the precious family moments they had together.

In the caption for the post, Keerthy Suresh has wished her sister and brother-in-law while sending her best wishes. She has written that this is their fourth anniversary and there are many more to come. Have a look at the pictures from Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post here:

In the comments section of the post, Keerthy Suresh’s fans have wished her sister a happy anniversary while complimenting the adorable pictures. They have also mentioned how important family is and how much they adore the actor for keeping her loved ones close. A few of the fans have also showered their blessings on the family. Have a look at the bunch of uplifting comments here:

