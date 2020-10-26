'Mookuthi Amman' Trailer Reopens The God Vs Godmen Concept; Nayanthara & Urvashi Shine

Mookuthi Amman trailer was recently released on YouTube and the reactions have been in favour of the film. The trailer showcases actor Nayanthara as Goddess Mookuthi Amman, who has arrived on Earth to fight the notorious Godmen who have been spreading lies for their profit. The trailer looks promising with a talented cast line-up and intriguing visuals. The comic element also seems to be high, with hard-hitting punchlines and tags.

Mookuthi Amman trailer’s review

The trailer of Mookuthi Amman has lately been winning the internet with its quality content. The trailer starts off with an introduction to Nayantara’s character, Mookuthi Amman. The trailer manages to trigger fans’ attention from the very beginning with a strong and impactful punchline. The character Mookuthi Amman creates a strong effect in the minds of the viewers with apt background score and cinematography. The actor comes out to be a strong Godly figure who seems to have a purpose for her appearance on Earth.

RJ Balaji has a huge role to play in this film. He essays the character of a quirky television news reporter who is trying hard to find success despite the obstacles that come his way. His family appears to be distinct yet loving and caring in many ways. Veteran actor Urvashi has a few striking dialogues which are undeniably one of the highlights of Mookuthi Amman's trailer. Ajay Ghosh plays the antagonist, who is a bloodsucking Godman with immense power and support.

The crux of this film will possibly revolve around a battle between the Godmen and the Goddess herself while RJ Balaji’s family plays the mediator. The concept was used in the 2012 Bollywood film OMG-Oh My God, where Paresh Rawal’s character meets God himself (Akshay Kumar) to fight a few unjust and deceitful Godmen. This film received raving reviews from fans and critics alike, proving that this concept would work well with the audience. A strong plotline would help Mookuthi Amman become a huge OTT success.

About Mookuthi Amman

The film Mookuthi Amman is an upcoming drama film which will release on Disney+Hotstar, this Diwali. The film has been directed by RJ Balaji and stars Yogi Babu, Urvashi, RJ Balaji, Ajay Ghosh, and Nayanthara in key roles. Have a look at the Mookuthi Amman trailer here.

