Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Beautiful Smile In The 'Picture Perfect' Shot; See Pic

South actress Keerthy Suresh has been shelling out major fashion goals. Recently, she posted her picture-perfect shot. In her latest post, she can be seen flaunting her smile. Keerthy Suresh is an active Instagram user and has a huge following on the platform. Read ahead to know more about the actress and her recent picture.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post

In the picture, she can be seen in a pink jumpsuit while sitting on a colourful ottoman. Her hair is kept loose and she opted for no-makeup look. Her background was also full of colours as she flashed a beautiful smile towards the camera. She captioned her post saying that it was picture perfect and thanked her photographers.

Keerthy Suresh's photos

Earlier, Keerthy shared a post in which she can be seen with her pet, Nyke. While she played with Nyke, she was seen in a white short dress with black polka dots. Nyke is very close to her heart and Keerthy loves spending time with him. She often shares pictures with him on Instagram.

More about Keerthy Suresh

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has been shooting for her upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai along with Mahesh Babu. The shoot of the film began on January 25. It is an action-thriller that revolves around financial frauds. The movie is directed by Parasuram. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project along with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. The makers of the film are aiming to release it in August 2021.

Earlier, Keerthy shot for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe that is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The cast includes three other leading ladies such as Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actress. Her first lead role was in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali that released in 2013. She has appeared in various films such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati and more. She also received the National Film Award for her role in Mahanati. Her other upcoming films include Good Luck Sakhi and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham among others.

