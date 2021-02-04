Nithiin Starrer 'Check' Trailer Gets Praised By Keerthy Suresh, Varun Tej & Fans

Nithiin starrer upcoming action thriller film Check has created a buzz among fans of the actor ever since its teaser released in October last year. The official trailer of the film released recently and has been trending on Youtube ever since. The trailer has been receiving raving reviews from all, including south Indian celebrities like Keerthy Suresh, Varun Tej Konidela and more.

Check trailer out now

The trailer of the upcoming film opens with a montage of scenes from the film. Apparently, Nithiin’s character is a fugitive who is observing other convicts in jail. As his trial is going on, the actor’s character shows exceptional chess playing skills and amazes everyone.

In various scenes, it is also shown that he gets into fights with other in-mates and the reasons for the same are not revealed. Moreover, the lead character has a happy family, who are fighting for him. Watch the trailer of the same below.

South Indian celebs praise the trailer

As soon as the trailer of the film released, Varun Tej Konidela shared the same on his social media profile. He wrote praises for the actor and stated that he is looking forward for the movie. Check out his tweet below.

Super trailer brooo!!👌🏽

Looking forward for the movie!



Guys #check it out! https://t.co/PtIvegSAKP — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 3, 2021

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh also took to her social media handle and expressed her thoughts on the trailer. She wished the actor and the team of the film luck and stated that she is looking forward to the movie release. Check out her tweet about the trailer release below.

Looks great Nits! @actor_nithiin



All the best to you and team #Check ! ❤️



Looking forward to this! 😀



Watch the trailer here 👉🏼 https://t.co/OwhlYz4bSC #CheckTrailer — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 3, 2021

Netizens react to Nithiin's movies' trailer

Not just friends and celebrities of Nithiin, but numerous fans of the actor flocked to social media to express their opinions about the trailer. Several fans mentioned on the social media profile that they loved watching the trailer and that Nithiin looked great in it. Moreover, many other fans sent the team much love and wished the cast luck for the release. Many other fans stated that they shall definitely watch the film. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens about the film below.

#Check out this interesting power packed #CheckTrailer from the brilliant director @yeletics sir 👌🏻

Superb one @actor_nithiin bro 👍🏻

Terrific work by @kalyanimalik31

Garu 🤙🏻

Eagerly waiting to watch the movie!!https://t.co/oy3h5WNKcm — Shashank (@ActorShashank) February 3, 2021

Trailer of #Check is intriguing. Combining mind games with a bit of action episodes. We can expect good screenplay and mind games in @yeletics films. Looking forward!

@actor_nithiin looks cool and @Rakulpreet is different as a professional lawyer! 👍#checktrailer pic.twitter.com/cwWReFxVw9 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 3, 2021

Check cast

The cast of the film includes Nithiiin in the lead role. The actor will share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier as well. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. The release date of the film is not declared yet.

