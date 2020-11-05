Keerthy Suresh Gives A Witty Reply When A Fan Asks About Her Relationship Status

Keerthy Suresh recently made an announcement that she will be conducting a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter. Thus, all her fans rushed to Keerthy Suresh’s Twitter to put up quirky questions for her and eagerly waited for her to reply. Many of her fans asked questions about her favourite show, her childhood dreams, her strengths and weaknesses and many more such questions. One of her fans also asked about her relationship status to which she gave the perfect reply. Take a look at Miss India actor Keerthy Suresh’s Twitter and see how she responded to this fan’s question.

Is Keerthy Suresh single or committed?

Keerthy Suresh has rarely been open about her love life, preferring to be tight-lipped about it. She took to her social media to make the announcement about her Q&A session called ‘You Ask, I Answer’ and stated that all the fans could find her live on Twitter at 5 pm.

One of the fans asked her whether she was single or committed, to which she gave a quirky reply and said that she was 'committed to work'. Many of her fans must’ve been disappointed to see her reply as they were curious to know whether their favourite actor was dating anyone. However, there were quite a few who loved her witty reply. Some of her fans also showed their sadness at not being able to get any response from her for their questions posted on Keerthy Suresh’s Twitter. The Miss India actor tried to answer as many questions as she could but still, some of her fans were left disappointed. Here are a few tweets in which they replied to Keerthy Suresh’s response to her relationship status.

I have asked many questions .. .But no reply from your side .. 😔😭



It's ok ..

Stay safe and Stay Happy ❤️👍



Love you @KeerthyOfficial 😍😘#AskKeerthy @KeerthyOfficial

https://t.co/wKDoCMtOUK — Badri 🔥 (@PspkFan_4Ever) November 4, 2020

Keerthy Suresh’s movies

There are several Keerthy Suresh’s movies awaited by her fans in 2020 and 2021. Keerthy Suresh’s movies that are much awaited by her fans include Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Annaatthe, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and a few others.

