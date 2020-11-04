Keerthy Suresh Shares BTS Bloopers Of 'fun On The Set' Of Latest Release 'Miss India'

The Telugu film Miss India, directed by debutant Narendra Nath and headlined by Keerthy Suresh, is all set to stream on Netflix from November 4. An excited Keerthy who could not control her happiness of presenting a beautiful film across the people, shared a short teaser on social media while depicting some of the “bloopers” from the film. The video documented some of the fun moments spent by the actress on the sets with the entire team.

Keerthy Suresh shares a BTS video from Miss India sets

The short video starts with Keerthy enacting a scene with her other co-actors and then suddenly she bursts into laughter. Apart from this, the National Award-winning actress can be seen spending some crazy moments with the star cast while rehearsing for the dialogues and enacting a scene together. While captioning the “tea-ser” she wrote, “Here's a little Tea-ser of all the fun we had on the #MissIndia set.”

In a media webinar, ahead of the release of Miss India, actor Keerthy Suresh clarified that she lost a huge amount of weight for this project as her character demanded it. Miss India will premiere on Netflix India on November 4. Miss India will be Keerthy’s second direct-OTT release after her Tamil film Penguin, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime. When the first look of Miss India was revealed, quite a lot of people were stunned to see Keerthy Suresh in an extremely lean avatar. Most people said that she had lost a great deal of weight for her Bollywood film Maidaan. However, she eventually walked out of the project as she looked too young for her role, according to a statement from the makers. Keerthy said that she started working out more after the release of Mahanati and Miss India was one of the reasons why she slimmed down a lot. The director told her that she needed to look slim so that any dress could fit her, according to Hindustan Times.

Miss India, directed by Narendra Nath, sees Keerthy play an entrepreneur who aspires to set up a chain of "chai" stores in a foreign country where coffee shops are popular. Talking about the project, she said, the story was about an aspirational woman who sets up a chai chain in a foreign country where coffee shops ruled the roost. As a middle-class Indian entrepreneur, the woman is determined to shine in the world of business. When she started a chai chain, she was confronted with numerous challenges and the film shows how she overcomes those challenges.

(Image credit: Keerthy Suresh/ Instagram)

