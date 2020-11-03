Keerthy Suresh Reveals Reason Behind Her Recent Weight-loss Transformation

In a media webinar, ahead of the release of Miss India, actor Keerthy Suresh clarified that she lost a huge amount of weight for this project as her character demanded it. Miss India will premiere on Netflix India on Wednesday. Miss India will be Keerthy’s second direct-OTT release after her Tamil film Penguin, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime.

Also read: 'Chai Lover' Keerthy Suresh Explains Her Love For Tea, Says 'tea Is My Emotion!'

When the first look of Miss India was revealed, quite a lot of people were stunned to see Keerthy Suresh in an extremely lean avatar. Most people said that she had lost a great deal of weight for her Bollywood film Maidaan. However, she eventually walked out of the project as she looked too young for her role, according to a statement from the makers. Keerthy said that she started working out more after the release of Mahanati and Miss India was one of the reasons why she slimmed down a lot. The director told her that she needed to look slim so that any dress could fit her, according to Hindustan Times.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Adds Three Important Things To Her Dussehra Checklist

Miss India, directed by Narendra Nath, sees Keerthy play an entrepreneur who aspires to set up a chain of "chai" stores in a foreign country where coffee shops are popular. Talking about the project, she said, the story was about an aspirational woman who sets up a chai chain in a foreign country where coffee shops ruled the roost. As a middle-class Indian entrepreneur, the woman is determined to shine in the world of business. When she started a chai chain, she was confronted with numerous challenges and the film shows how she overcomes those challenges.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh To Play Chiranjeevi's Sister In Telegu Remake Of 'Vedhalam': Reports

She didn’t have any qualms about working with a first-time director. She added that this movie was the director, Narendra Nath’s first movie, but that didn’t matter to her. She thought out her options only by the script. Keerthy said that the director’s vision and passion were commendable, and she loved the way he narrated the story to her by giving attention to details.

Having received nationwide recognition for her performance in Mahanati, Keerthy said she’s making responsible choices since. She said that her determination to be a perfectionist would go up if it’s a female-centric movie to explore herself as an actor. She concluded by saying that she was open to doing web-series provided the concept or the story was good and her feature film schedules were not affected.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Shines As Determined Boss-lady In 'Miss India' Trailer; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.